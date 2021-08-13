Hot Rods Game Notes

Tonight's game will be the fourth in a six-game series between the two clubs, with Bowling Green having secured at least a series split following the Hot Rods 10-7 walk-off win in extra innings on Thursday night.

Yesterday... The Hot Rods secured a 10-7 victory in an 11 inning thriller against the Drive on Thursday. Brett Wisely hit his fourth homer in three games for Bowling Green, this time a three-run walk-off in the bottom of the 11th inning. The Hot Rods hit four long balls overall, with Erik Ostberg, Grant Witherspoon, and Michael Gigliotti all going deep as well. Trevor Brigden tossed the final two innings, picking up his fourth win of the season and the 62nd for Bowling Green this season.

Homestand Homers... Since returning to Bowling Green Ballpark on August 10th, the Hot Rods have hit 11 homers in the first three games against Greenville. Four came on Tuesday, including two from Brett Wisely. They hit three on Wednesday, including three go-ahead bombs. Four more came on Thursday between Michael Gigliotti, Erik Ostberg, Grant Witherspoon, and Brett Wisely.

Wisely's Walk-Off... Brett Wisely secured the sixth walk-off win this season for Bowling Green with a home run on Thursday night. It was the second time the Hot Rods have walked off on a home run this season, the first since Greg Jones ended a game with a grand slam on May 15th against Aberdeen.

60 in the Win Column... It took the Hot Rods just 85 games to rack up 60 wins this season, making them the fastest team to 60 wins in franchise history. The previous record-holder was the 2018 team who accomplished the feat in 89 games. Bowling Green was the only team in the minors with 90 wins and won the Midwest West League Championship in 2018.

Chasing Records... Jordan Qsar and Grant Witherspoon have hit 17 homers, tying him for fourth with Phillip Wunderlich ('11). Witherspoon is also climbing up the career RBI rankings, sitting at second place with 109 in a Hot Rods uniform. Tyler Goedell set the current record with 111 between 2012 and 2013.

Player Movement... After a two-week road trip, the Hot Rods return home with some new faces. C Blake Hunt, SS Greg Jones, and RHP Colby White all received promotions to AA Montgomery. With the call-ups, Bowling Green added LHP Trey Cumbie, C Logan Driscoll, INF Brett Wisely. Cumbie spent time with Bowling Green in 2019, posting a 3.06 ERA with a 2-1 record over 17 appearances. Roberto Alvarez will also be rejoining the team after being activated from the IL. He last played for Bowling Green on May 23rd. The Hot Rods active roster is now at 28 players.

Yesterday's Notes... Wisely has a three-game hit streak... He has homered four times in his first three games for Bowling Green... Wisely also had his third multi-hit and his third multi-RBI game... His walk-off is the sixth for the Hot Rods... It was the second walk-off homer for Bowling Green this year... Ostberg had his sixth multi-RBI game of the campaign... BG's four homers gives them the most home runs in the minor leagues... The Hot Rods are 7-2 against the Drive this season... They are 13-9 against them all-time... Bowling Green is 23-11 when opponents score first... They are 14-19 when being outhit...

Now pitching: John Doxakis... The Southpaw completed his third straight outing of 5.0 innings on August 7th against Wilmington. Six of his last seven starts have gone 5.0 innings. Over that span, Doxakis lowered his ERA from 5.84 to 3.27. He finished the month of July with 30 strikeouts compared to just four walks. He also posted a 2.17 ERA in July, holding opponents to a .218 batting average and a 0.97 WHIP.

