Alexander Blasts Way to History in 9-8 Loss on Friday

August 13, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Hill Alexander became the first Bowling Green Hot Rods (62-26) player to hit three home runs in a game, but the Greenville Drive (46-41) mounted a ninth inning comeback in a 9-8 Hot Rods loss at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday night in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Hot Rods and Drive will play the fifth game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

The Hot Rods took a second inning lead against Yusniel Padron-Artiles and the Drive. Erik Ostberg led off with a single and Alexander hit his first homer of the night and sixth of the season, making it a 2-0 game. Jacson McGowan tripled and scored when Roberto Alvarez doubled to give the Hot Rods a 3-0 edge.

Greenville got a two-run homer in the third to make it a one-run game before Alexander blasted his second clout of the game in the third, a two-run shot, extending the lead to 5-2. A five-run inning off Bowling Green starter John Doxakis shifted the game in Greenville's favor, highlighted by Nick Sogard's grand slam. The Drive took a 7-5 advantage after the dust settled, but it didn't last long.

Evan Edwards hit his 17th home run of the season in the fourth against Padron-Artiles. The blast was a two-run shot that tied the game at 7-7 before Alexander made Hot Rods history in the sixth. The six-hitter in Bowling Green's lineup stepped in against Padron-Artiles in his final inning of work and, in a 1-1 count, clubbed his third long-ball of the game over the left-center field wall. Alexander became the first Hot Rods player to homer three times in a game dating back to the club's inception in 2009.

Bowling Green held the Drive to their seven runs until the ninth, when Wil Dalton reached on a two-out strikeout thanks to a wild pitch. A walk to Elih Marrero and a Jake Mackenzie double scored both runners to give the Drive a 9-8 lead. The Hot Rods went down in order in the bottom of the frame to cap a one-run loss.

Doxakis allowed seven runs on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision. Ezequiel Zabaleta went 2.0 scoreless frames, allowing three hits with two strikeouts. Zack Trageton also tossed 2.0 scoreless, allowing a hit and a walk with a strikeout in a hold. Chris Gau (2-2) took the loss and a blown save after allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Notes: Alexander became the first player in franchise history to hit three homers in a game... It's the third time this season he's had a multi-homer effort... It was his seventh multi-hit game... Friday was Alexander's seventh multi-RBI game... He became the sixth Hot Rods hitter with five or more RBIs in a game this season... Edwards was a triple short of the cycle... He had his eighth multi-hit game of the year and his 12th multi-RBI game this season... McGowan had two hits for the 10th time this season... Wisely has a four-game hit streak... The Hot Rods are 14-10 in one-run games this season... Friday's loss snapped a three-game win streak... The team is 7-3 against the Greenville Drive in 2021... They're 13-10 all-time... The Hot Rods are 39-15 when scoring first... Gau blew a save for the first time this season... Doxakis' 3.0 innings of work is his shortest start of the season... The seven runs he allowed are the most against the southpaw in his career... He also set a new career-high in walks with four... The Hot Rods and Drive play the fifth game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch... The Hot Rods send RH Evan McKendry (3-2, 3.43) against Drive LH Brandon Walter (2-2, 4.03)... Fans can catch all of the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.