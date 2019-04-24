Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (April 24 at Wilmington)

Looking for a sweep, the Dash wrap up their three-game set against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (10-10) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (11-9)

RHP Lincoln Henzman (0-0, 2.70 ERA) vs. LHP Marcelo Martinez (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

6:35 p.m. - Frawley Stadium (Wilmington, Del.)

Game #21 (Away Game #14)

LATE RUNS PROPEL DASH IN WIN

Thanks to four runs over the last two innings on Tuesday night, Winston-Salem earned a series victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks with a 6-2 win at Frawley Stadium. With runners on second and third and one out and the game tied at two in the eighth, Carlos Perez bounced a high chopper to the pitcher Collin Snider. On the play, Snider threw wide of the catcher Sebastian Rivero, allowing Zach Remillard and Jameson Fisher to score the go-ahead runs.

LA PANTERA RULED DAY-TO-DAY

The White Sox announced that Luis Robert was removed from Saturday's game two at Potomac for precautionary reasons due to soreness in his left hand. He is currently day-to-day with a contusion. Robert, who is ranked the 38th-best prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 4-14. Robert is off to a hot start to 2019. In 15 games played, he is 28-for-59 with six homers, 18 RBIs and a batting line of .475/.530/.915. He has also already posted 11 multi-hit games this year. The 21-year-old leads the Carolina League in batting average, hits, home runs, runs, stolen bases, slugging percentage, OPS, extra-base hits and total bases. Robert was inked to a $26 million signing bonus by the White Sox in May of 2017. It was the second-largest bonus given to an amateur, behind only Yoan Moncada's deal with the Boston Red Sox.

BACK TO THE .500 MARK

For the fourth time this season, the Dash are sitting at the .500 mark. At 10-10, Winston-Salem is currently 3.5 games back of Down East, who has the best record in the Carolina League at 13-6. Thus far, Winston-Salem's strong suit has been its offense. The Dash currently rank third in the Carolina League in OPS (.735) and home runs (14). The club is also tied for second in hits with 167. Pitching wise, the Dash are in the middle of the pack, sitting fifth overall in ERA with a 3.69 mark. Winston-Salem is also fifth in strikeouts, but as a team have issued the third-fewest walks.

YOUNGEST IN FULL-SEASON MILB

Justin Jirschele is the 48th manager in Winston-Salem's franchise history, and he is the first former Dash player to become the team's skipper. Despite celebrating his 29th birthday nine days ago, Jirschele is still the youngest manager in full-season Minor League Baseball this year. He previously served as the manager of the Low-A Kannapolis Intimidators, helping the team reach the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. Before joining the coaching ranks, Jirschele, the son of Kansas City Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele, played in the White Sox system from 2012-2015. Mike Jirschele was the manager of the Wilmington Blue Rocks in 1994 when they won the Carolina League championship. The Blue Rocks that season finished 94-44, and the club had two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion Johnny Damon on the roster.

HENZMAN TAKES THE HILL ON WEDNESDAY

Right-hander Lincoln Henzman, who is ranked the 26th-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, will get the ball in Wednesday's series finale. Before joining the White Sox organization, Henzman was a star closer for the University of Louisville, earning First-Team All-ACC honors and the NCBWA Stopper of the Year award as a junior in 2017. Despite making a transition to a new role, Henzman was stellar in the rotation for the Dash and the Intimidators last year. Henzman posted a 2.23 ERA in 13 starts for Kannapolis before earning a midseason promotion. With Winston-Salem, Henzman yielded a 2.03 ERA in a starting role. The former Cardinal got the start on Opening Day for the Dash this year, but he had to leave the game in the first inning at Frederick due to tightness in his right hamstring. Activated from the injured list prior to game two of Saturday's doubleheader at Potomac, Henzman tossed three perfect innings against the Nationals in the twin bill finale. In the outing, he threw just 34 pitches.

DASH DOTS

After Thursday's game, the Blue Rocks and the Dash will not meet until July 17, when the clubs face one another at BB&T Ballpark.

