Cal Ripken Jr. to Visit Nymeo Field to Receive Check from Roy Rogers Benefiting Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that Cal Ripken Jr. will visit Nymeo Field on Monday, April 29 when the Keys take on the Wilmington Blue Rocks at 7:00 p.m. Ripken will be receiving a check from the Plamondon Companies/Roy Rogers during a pre-game ceremony which will benefit the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. This presentation is slated to begin at 6:45 p.m.

All fans entering the gates BEFORE the end of the first inning will receive a raffle ticket which will be entered into a drawing for a chance to briefly meet Ripken at the game that night in a private setting. The drawing is scheduled to take place in the bottom of the second.

Ripken will not be signing autographs and is not available for interviews and/or media at Monday's event. Fans dining at Roy Rogers between now and Monday's game will receive a bag stuffer with an offer for buy one, get one free tickets to Monday's game. This collateral from Roy Rogers must be presented at the box office to receive the deal.

Fans can also bid on eight Cal Ripken Jr. signed baseballs and eight signed bats through the LiveSource app. Proceeds from this silent auction as well as money raised from the Keys Wheel of Fun supports the Ripken Foundation.

"We are honored to host Cal on Monday night and have great respect for what the Cal Sr. Foundation has done for Maryland Youth," said Keys General Manager, Dave Ziedelis. "We also appreciate our great partners at Plamondon and Roy Rogers for choosing us to host this event."

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation has worked tirelessly to implement youth development programs and create parks that directly address the problems facing at-risk youth in distressed communities across the country. The Ripken Foundation also uses sports-themed activities to bring police officers, youth partners and underserved kids together on a level playing field to learn invaluable life skills. Last year, the Ripken Foundation impacted over 1.5 million kids nationwide through its Youth Development Park and mentor programs.

A member of the Orioles from 1981-2001, Cal Jr. owns the Major League record for consecutive games played (2,632) and was a 19-time American League All-Star. Twice selected as the AL's Most Valuable Player, Ripken was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.

In addition to his connection to the Orioles, Cal Jr.'s son, Ryan, is a member of the Frederick Keys. Currently on the team's injured list, Ripken was slashing .333/.353/.667 with two home runs, one triple and three doubles to go with eight RBIs in nine games.

To book tickets for Monday night's game, fans can call the Keys box office at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com. The Keys continue their six-game roadtrip on Wednesday night against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Right-hander Mike Baumann (0-1, 3.12) starts for the Keys and will be opposed by Woodpeckers right-hander Yohan Ramirez (0-1, 2.92). First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

The Frederick Keys are excited to host the 2019 Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. To purchase single game tickets, fans can call 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

