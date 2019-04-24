Bethencourt Delivers Walk-Off Sac Fly in Pelicans Win over Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Jhonny Bethencourt played hero for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday night when he hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth to give the Birds a 3-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Trailing by a run entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Tyler Payne opened up the frame with a pinch-hit walk and was pinch run for by Yeiler Peguero . Two batters later, Cam Balego scorched a single into left field to put runners at the corners with one out in the inning.

Aramis Ademan tied the game at two when he singled up the middle to score Peguero.

After Kevonte Mitchell walked, Bethencourt drove in Balego with the winning run on a sacrifice fly to left field which gave the Birds their first walk-off win of the year.

In the first inning, for the second night in a row, the Carolina Mudcats scored first against the Pelicans. Ryan Aguilar, who went 3-for-4 on the day, doubled in the first inning and scored on an RBI single from Tristen Lutz to make it 1-0 Mudcats.

Myrtle Beach tied the ballgame at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning after Jimmy Herron tripled to left field and scored on a sacrifice fly from Balego.

Carolina reclaimed a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning when Aguilar singled to open up the inning and later scored on an error.

Oscar De La Cruz settled in after the fourth inning and delivered the Birds longest outing of the season for a starter, going six innings and allowing just a pair of runs on five hits while striking out eight. Jesus Camargo (1-0) was credited with the win after he tossed two innings of scoreless baseball in relief.

Noah Zavolas (1-1) delivered his best start of the season for Carolina and kept the Birds' bats quiet throughout the night. The righty went seven innings and allowed one run on four hits and struck out eight.

Clayton Andrews (0-1) took the loss after being charged with both runs that scored in the bottom of the ninth inning.

