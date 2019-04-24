Friday Fireworks, Ag Night with Souvenir T-Shirt Giveaway, $5 Five County Family Sunday & More Coming Up

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats return to Five County Stadium for their second home stand of the 2019 season on Friday night versus the Potomac Nationals. Friday's game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. and is the first game of a short, three game home stand for the Mudcats in Zebulon, NC.

In all, the new #GoMudcats home stand will feature fun promotions including House Autry Family Friday Fireworks, AgCarolina Farm Credit Agriculture Night with "Grown in Carolina" souvenir t-shirt giveaway, and Wake Med $5 Five County Family Sunday featuring free admission for Muddy's Buddies Kids' Club members.

Individual game tickets, season ticket plans, group ticket packages and the latest mini plans are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com/tickets.

Friday, April 26 - House Autry Family Friday Fireworks

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 6:00 p.m. | vs. Potomac Nationals (Washington Nationals)

- The Mudcats and House Autry once again present the areas most exciting fireworks show following each Friday home game throughout the season.

Saturday, April 27 - AgCarolina Farm Credit Agriculture Night with Grown in Carolina T-Shirt Giveaway

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 4:00 p.m. | vs. Potomac Nationals (Washington Nationals)

- The Mudcats know that the local agriculture industry is the backbone of our community and there's no better place to recognize everything agriculture related than at Five County Stadium with "Grown in Carolina" Agriculture Night presented by AgCarolina Farm Credit. Agriculture Night will feature appearances by Senator Brent Jackson and Dr. Rich Bonanno, Associate Dean, CALS and Director, NC State Extension. Agriculture Night is also presented in part by NC State Extension, the Ag Institute and B93.9.

- The first 1,200 fans through the Five County Stadium gates will receive a one-of-a-kind Grown in Carolina t-shirt presented by AgCarolina Farm Credit.

Sunday, April 14 - Wake Med $5 Five County Family Sunday

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 1:00 p.m. | vs. Potomac Nationals (Washington Nationals)

- Wake Med $5 Five County Family Sundays presented feature $5.00 box seat tickets for all fans residing in one of Five County Stadium's five counties including Wake, Franklin, Nash, Johnston and Wilson counties. All Five County Sunday $5.00 tickets will be available through the Five County Stadium Box Office. Five County Sunday games also include free admission for Muddy's Buddies Kids Club members and discounted $2.00 bottled waters available at the Five County Stadium concession stands.

