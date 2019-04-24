Fayetteville Flies for Fifth Straight Win over Frederick

The Woodpeckers pulled off the victory by stringing together four solid innings to start the contest up 6-0. Fayetteville racked up the extra base hits blasting six total doubles, the most this season. Ultimately, the Woodpeckers continued their dominance of the Keys with a 7-4 win.

Colton Shaver tipped off the scoring for the Woodpeckers with a grounder that Keys' pitcher Michael Baumann couldn't corral. The infield single brought home Bryan De La Cruz and put Fayetteville up 1-0 after one inning of play. The Woodpeckers picked up where they left off in the bottom of the second. Jacob Meyers continued his hot bat scorching a leadoff two bagger, that extends the Nebraska product's hit streak to nine straight games. Jonathan Arauz added a double of his own to score Meyers and tack on the second Woodpecker run. With Fayetteville up to bat again in the third, deja vu ensued. Jacob Meyers earned his 12th RBI skying a sacrifice fly out to center field, allowing enough time for Colton Shaver to extend to Woodpeckers lead to 3-0. The score ensured that once again Fayetteville increased their lead by one for the third straight frame.

Fayetteville starter Yohan Ramirez threw 3 and 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, striking out four, and allowing just one hit. Leovanny Rodriguez came in just to secure the final out of fourth inning. The Woodpeckers offense finally broke the trend, scoring three in the bottom of the fourth. Seth Beer and Jake Adams hit back-to-back two baggers and back-to-back RBIs to give Fayetteville a 5 run lead. The final run of the inning came through thanks to Colton Shaver's second RBI of the day that sent Jake Adams across home plate.

The Keys looked to be putting together a slow burn rally beginning in the top of the 5th. Mason McCoy came around to finally get Frederick on the board. The Keys continued to spoil reliever Shawn Dubin's Woodpeckers debut putting up two more runs in the top sixth with RBIs from Yeltsin Gudino and McCoy. The top of the seventh saw Jake Ring knock in Zach Jarrett to put Frederick with in two.

Bryan De La Cruz ended the scoring drought for the Woodpeckers in the bottom of the eighth with his tenth extra base hit of the year. The double scored the insurance run in Jonathan Arauz to give the Woodpeckers the 7-4 lead they would not waiver.

Reliever Jose Bravo gets the win for the Woodpeckers, pitching two perfect innings. The three-run victory was the second in a row for Fayetteville and cements the series for Nate Shaver's squad. Fayetteville has a chance to sweep Frederick tomorrow on Thirsty Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:00pm.

