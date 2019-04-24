April 24 Game Information

April 24, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Tonight the Wood Ducks (13-6) and the Hillcats (11-8) play the middle game of their three game series. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., as lefty Jake Latz (0-0, 0.00) makes his second start of the season, opposed by fellow left-hander Juan Hillman (1-2, 1.59) for Lynchburg. The game will be broadcast on 960AM The Bull and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps beginning at 6:50 p.m. For tickets and more information visit wooducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks fell 6-1 to the Lynchburg Hillcats, who scored five times in the sixth inning, batting around. Tyreque Reed opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo home run, while Jodd Carter hit a home run off of Tyler Phillips in the fifth to knot the score. It was the first run that Phillips had given up on the season, snap-ping a 26-inning scoreless streak dating back to last year.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The five run scored in the sixth inning was the most allowed by the Woodies in a single frame this year, and it's the first time in 19 games that an opponent has batted around. It was just the second time this season that the Wood Ducks have not won when scoring first in a game, and it was their fewest run total since they were shutout by Lynchburg, 5-0, on April 12. The Woodies have now scored three runs or fewer in all six losses this season.

MOVING ON UP: Emmanuel Clase made his first appearance for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning, picking up a strikeout, to earn the hold. He is the first Wood Duck to earn a promo-tion this season. In six appearances for the Wood Ducks, the righty went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and picked up a save. He allowed just four hits and a walk in seven innings of work, striking out 11. He held opponents to a .167 average while posting a WHIP of 0.71.

REEDICULOUS: Everything has been clicking for Tyreque Reed at the plate the last four games. He is 6-13, with three doubles and two home runs, including a solo shot Tuesday against the Hillcats. Reed has increased his slugging percentage from .239 to .441 over that stretch. Last season he ranked third in the South Atlantic League with a slugging percentage of .503.

LACKING IN SUPPORT: A.J. Alexy has taken the loss in all three outings this season, but his run support has been by far the worst out of any Woodies starter, with the team scoring an average of 0.75 runs behind him. The only other pitcher averaging less than five runs of support is Tyler Thomas (0-2), who has taken the only other two losses this season.

LAY IT DOWN: The Wood Ducks have produced 11 bunt hits through the first 14 games of the season. Leody Taveras leads the way with five bunt hits, including an RBI bunt single in the finale against Lynchburg, on April 14. Eric Jenkins and Yonny Hernandez also have three each.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers Friday night, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

NEED FOR SPEED: The 2019 Wood Ducks will possess a lot of speed, especially in the outfield. Last season Leody Taveras, Eric Jenkins, and Bubba Thompson combined to steal 86 bases and hit 21 triples. Infielder Yonny Hernandez also ranked second the South Atlantic League with 44 stolen bases, and his 46 overall led the Rangers organization.

TOP-30 in Kinston: With the promotion of Julio Pablo Martinez to Down East on April 17, the Woodies now have eight Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 14. Tyler Phillips, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 24. Demarcus Evans.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.