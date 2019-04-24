Midge Burst Not Enough

FREDERICK, MD. - A 6-0 deficit in the fifth inning proved too much as the Frederick Keys (8-11) dropped another game 7-4 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-8) on Wednesday night at Segra Stadium. The Keys whittle the Woodpeckers lead down to two runs with two innings left but could not complete the comeback. Frederick is just 8-for-28 with runners in scoring position and has now lost all five contests to Fayetteville.

The Woodpeckers slowly build their lead starting in the opening inning, where three base hits, including two infield singles, culminated in a 1-0 lead. In the second, Jacob Meyers led off with a double and scored on Jonathan Arauz's double to right field to make it 2-0. Michael Baumann (0-1) then surrendered a pair of walks to load the bases but struck out Jake Adams to end the frame.

Another run made it 3-0 after Meyers' sacrifice fly scored Colton Shaver, who reached on an error. The fourth inning was Baumann's demise, as back-to-back doubles from Seth Beer and Adams push the lead to 5-0. Cameron Ming came on in relief of Baumann and surrendered an RBI hit to Shaver but worked out of the inning with the Keys trailing 6-0.

That's when Frederick's offense started to chip away. In the fifth, the Keys loaded the bases for Zach Jarrett, who crushed a pitch right to Meyers in center that was deep enough to score a run and climb on the board 6-1. With one out in the sixth, Jake Ring doubled and scored a batter later on a bloop single from Yeltsin Gudino. Mason McCoy knocked him in on a double in the right-center field gap to cut the lead in half 6-3. The Keys scored one more on Ring's RBI bunt single which made it 6-4, but that was all in store for the offense.

Shawn Dubin was charged with all four runs after giving up seven hits and walking three in three innings of relief. Jose Bravo (2-0) retired all six batters he faced in the eight and ninth innings. His counterpart, Francisco Jimenez, gave up a run on one hit in two innings.

The Keys finish off their three-game series with the Woodpeckers on Thursday before heading to Winston-Salem. LHP Cameron Bishop (0-0, 3.00 ERA) takes the mound for Frederick while RHP Enoli Paredes (0-0, 1.80 ERA) starts for Fayetteville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

