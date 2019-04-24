April 24 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Winners of two straight, the Carolina Mudcats (11-8) play game two of a three game series tonight versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (6-13) at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach. Carolina won last night 7-3 and lead the current series 1-0. Tonight's game is also the sixth of Carolina's seven game and eight day road trip through Fayetteville and Myrtle Beach. The Mudcats are currently 3-2 during the trip having split a four game series 2-2 at Fayetteville and winning last night's game. Tonight's game will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream in live in HD video via MiLB.tv and the Myrtle Beach broadcast.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at MYRTLE BEACH PELICANS (CHICAGO CUBS)

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Game 20, Away Game 13 | TicketReturn.com Field | Myrtle Beach, SC

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 11-8; MB: 6-13

Streaks: CAR: W2; MB: L2

Last 10 Games: CAR: 5-4, MB: 4-6

Home Record: CAR: 3-4; MB: 3-9

Road Record: CAR: 8-4; MB: 3-4

Division Record: CAR: 7-5; MB: 1-7

Current Series: CAR leads 1-0 (of 3)

Season Series: CAR leads 1-0 (of 15)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (6), 1-0 @OPP (9)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

TONIGHT, 4/24 at MB, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (1-1, 2.81) at Myrtle Beach RHP Oscar De La Cruz (1-0, 0.00)

THU, 4/25 at MB, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Dylan File (0-3, 5.63) at Myrtle Beach RHP Paul Richan (2-0, 1.32)

FRI, 4/26 vs. POT, 7:00 PM: Potomac TBA at Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (1-2, 5.87)

TONIGHT: Winners of two straight, the Mudcats play game two of a three game series tonight versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field. Carolina won last night 7-3 and lead the current series 1-0. Tonight's game is also the sixth of Carolina's seven game and eight day road trip through Fayetteville and Myrtle Beach. The Mudcats are currently 3-2 during the trip having split a four game series 2-2 at Fayetteville and winning last night's game in Myrtle Beach.

ICYMI: Mario Feliciano went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer in the seventh, Eddie Silva went 2-for-5 with a solo shot in the fifth and Matt Smith earned his first win of the season as the Mudcats opened a three game road series in Myrtle Beach with a 7-3 victory versus the Pelicans on Tuesday night at TicketReturn.com Field. The Mudcats scored twice in the first and led 3-0 in the third before the Pelicans rallied for runs in the third and fourth to get within one. That was as close as they would get though as Silva and Feliciano took over while combining to drive in four runs between the fifth and seventh to put Carolina on top for good.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Mario Feliciano fell a triple shy of the cycle and matched a career high with four hits after going 4-for-5 with a 2-run home run, a double and two singles last night. Feliciano has hit safely in eight of his last nine games and is batting .375/.429/.719 with a 1.147 OPS (12-for-32, 5 R, 2 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI) over his last nine.

MASHIN' MUDCATS: Eddie Silva and Mario Feliciano both homered in last night's 7-3 victory in Myrtle Beach, stretching Carolina's current streak of games with a home run to eight straight (4/15-Present)... The Mudcats began the season without a home run over their first three games, and with just five homers over their first 11, but have since totaled 13 home runs over their last eight consecutive games... Carolina enter tonight's game second in the CL in homers with 18 this season, two shy of Fayetteville's league leading 20 homers... Home runs have accounted for 22 of Carolina's 38 runs (58%) over their last eight games.

STREAKING: Payton Henry has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games and is batting .310/.365/.534 with a .900 OPS, 4 2B, 3 HR and 15 RBI during the streak. Henry has also hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games and owns hit streaks of eight (4/7 - 4/14) and seven (4/16 - Present) during his current hot stretch. Henry's on-base streak is third longest active streak in the CL.

'CATS vs. BIRDS: The Mudcats and Pelicans meet again tonight for game two of a three game series at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach. Carolina won last night and lead the current and overall season series 1-0... Tonight's game is also the second of 15 total games between the two CL Southern Division rivals this season... The Mudcats went 12-9 against the Pelicans last year; including a 6-4 record at home and 6-5 record in Myrtle Beach... Carolina entered the 2019 season just 63-92 over 155 games all-time versus the Pelicans (30-43 at home, 33-49 away).

CLUTCH GENE: Payton Henry broke a 2-2 tie with two outs in the fifth with a three-run home run to right-center on Sunday at Fayetteville. Henry has now totaled 11 2-out RBI this season and 15 RBI overall. Henry is batting .323/.323/.516 (10-for-31) with a .839 OPS and 11 RBI when batting with two outs this season.

ALL THAT POWER: Rob Henry has hit four home runs this season and is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in most home runs in 2019. Henry has totaled his career high four homers in 12 games and in 40 at bats (10.00 AB/HR).

WHERE THEY RANK: Joantgel Segovia is currently 9th in the CL in OPS (.910) this season. Segovia is also 9th in the CL in on-base (.410), 9th in slugging (.500), tied for 4th in walks (11) and tied for 6th in total bases (33)... Ryan Aguilar is currently tied for 7th in the CL in OBP (.416), tied for 2nd in walks (14) and tied for 4th in doubles (6)... Rob Henry is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in homers (4)... Payton Henry is currently tied for 5th in the CL in RBI (15) and tied for 6th in total bases (33)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in wins (4) and is tied for the CL lead in games (8)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for the CL lead in saves (5) and is tied for 2nd in games (7)... Nelson Hernandez is 8th in the CL in innings (21.0), 9th in WHIP (1.38) and tied for 7th in average (.247).

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is back for his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 149 146 .505 295 2017-Present (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

