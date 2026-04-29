CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Select Nuer Gatkuoth 4th Overall

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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Winnipeg Blue Bombers Select Nuer Gatkuoth 4th Overall

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