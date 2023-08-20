Windy City Walks off in Finale

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers were denied a chance at a sweep, dropping a contest in walk-off fashion for the sixth time this year by suffering a 6-5

The final meeting of the season between the two Chicagoland foes opened with a lot of early offense. The Boomers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Alec Craig led off the game with a single and scored on an RBI double from Chase Dawson. Craig has posted a leadoff single in four consecutive contests. Peyton Isaacson put Windy City ahead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning.

The Boomers answered immediately in the top of the second, scoring three runs to open a 4-2 edge. Travis Holt recorded a two-run single and Blake Berry drew a bases loaded walk. The lead was again short-lived as the ThunderBolts plated three of their own in the bottom half to lead 5-4. The lead held until the top of the seventh when Gaige Howard tied the game with a two-out RBI double. Windy City walked off in the bottom of the ninth when Dan Robinson singled with the bases loaded and no outs.

Eight different individuals posted hits for the Boomers. Jackson Hickert started and worked 3.1 innings. Cristian Lopez allowed just two baserunners in 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out three. Jake Joyce threw the eighth and Daiveyon Whittle suffered the loss. The Boomers stranded 12 on base in the loss. Schaumburg finished 9-3 against Windy City on the year.

The Boomers (49-34) are closing in on securing a third consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in franchise history. The magic number to clinch a playoff spot currently sits at three. The Boomers still have nine home dates left on the schedule and return to Wintrust Field on August 22 to open a six-game homestand on a $1 Hot Dog Night presented by Gordon Food Service. RHP Austin Gossmann (4-3, 6.05) is slated to make his second start with the team in the homestand opener. Don't miss out on your chance to catch the Boomers in the playoff race. Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your tickets to a game before summer is gone and ensure you don't miss out on the fun.

