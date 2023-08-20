Six-run third haunts Crushers in loss to Gateway

AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers surrendered six runs, all with two outs in the third inning of Sunday afternoon's game to the Gateway Grizzlies, and dropped their homestand finale at Mercy Health Stadium, 10-2.

The loss for the Crushers (33-51) was their fourth in their last five games, while the victory for the Grizzlies (51-32) was their fifth in six games against the Crushers this season.

Gateway scored six runs on six hits in the top of the third, and scored every run with two outs. Eric Rivera's RBI single to right to brought home the first run of the inning. Cole Brannen walked to extend the inning before Mark Vierling reached on an infield single to load the bases. Andrew Penner followed with a two run single to center and Kyle Gaedele was next in line with a two run double to center. DJ Stewart drove in the final run of the frame with a run scoring two bagger to left center.

Lake Erie was able to plate a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, but had a chance to do more, as the first three batters reached safely. Zach Racusin began the inning with a walk and Scout Knotts responded with a single. Josh Rego brought them both home a few moments later on a two run double to left center.

The Grizzlies responded quickly, getting both runs back in the top of the fifth. Vierling's base hit to left started the inning, and he scored on Penner's RBI double to the right-center gap. Penner scored later in the inning on Stewart's sacrifice fly.

Gateway plated the final two runs in the top of the seventh when Gaedele smashed a two run homer to left, his eighth of the season.

Matt Mulhearn (5-6) suffered the loss for Lake Erie after allowing eight runs on eight hits and fanned five through five innings. Joey Gonzalez (10-7) came away with the win for Gateway after allowing a pair of runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in five innings of work.

The Crushers are off on Monday, but will begin a quick, three game road trip on Tuesday night down in Kentucky against the Florence Y'alls. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:32 PM.

