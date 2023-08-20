Boulders Split Doubleheader with Quebec

August 20, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







The New York Boulders split their doubleheader and four-game series with the first-place Quebec Capitales on Sunday, dropping the first game 3-1 before earning a convincing 9-1 win in the evening portion of the twin bill. The split helps keep New York in striking distance for the Frontier League playoffs.

Boulders second baseman and hitting coach Tucker Nathans put on an impressive performance at the plate, going a combined 5 for 6 with five RBI over the two seven-inning games. The left-handed slugger is now batting .412 (28 for 68) over his last 18 games, dating back to August 2, and now sits in fifth place among league leaders in batting average at .336.

New York fell into an early three-run hole within the first two innings of Game 1 and could not dig out of the deficit. The Boulders got one run back on an RBI single by Nathans, but it would also mark the end of the team's offensive production for the game.

Weston Lombard struck out four batters over four innings of scoreless relief for New York. Starting pitcher Aaron Dona took the loss. Ruben Ramirez earned the win for Quebec, striking out six batters and allowing just one earned run over 6 1/3 innings.

The Boulders put it all together in the second game, however. New York compiled nine runs on 10 hits, while also holding Quebec to just one run on four hits. Nathans headlined New York on offense with his 4-for-4, four-RBI performance.

Jimmy Costin and Matt McDermott each recorded multiple hits for the Boulders. Costin, who usually spends his time behind the plate, managed to cross it three times running the bases in the win. David Vinsky drove in two runs and Patrick Kivlehan added a solo home run for New York. Austin Dennis also drove in a run for the Boulders.

New York starter Andy Hammond earned his sixth win of the season after allowing just one run in the complete-game effort.

The Boulders (47-36) currently sit 3.5 games behind Tri-City (51-33) for the final playoff spot in the East Division. New York returns home to Clover Stadium on Tuesday for the start of a crucial six-game homestand against last-place Empire State (16-68) and Tri-City.

For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.