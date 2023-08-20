Evansville Homer in Ninth Gives Rubber Game to Otters

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Despite solid bullpen work and an explosive sixth inning from the Washington bats, the Otters pulled away for a series victory on a two-run home run in the top of the ninth.

Evansville got on the board first in the rubber game with a two-run homer in the top of the third inning by Noah Myers. The Otters then made the score 4-0 after the top of the sixth inning with RBI singles from Jeffery Baez and Jomar Reyes.

The 4-0 lead didn't hold for long as Washington put up five runs in the bottom of the sixth on four hits. An RBI single from Wes Darvill brought the lead-off hitter Carson Clowers around to score. Robert Chakya grounded out to bring Anthony Brocato home to make it 4-2 in favor of Evansville. After Scotty Dubrule was walked to load up the bases, Melvin Novoa hit a bases-clearing double over the head of center fielder Kona Quiggle to give Washington a 5-4 lead after six innings of play.

In the top of the ninth Evansville's Ethan Skender hit a two-run home run following an error from Wild Things shortstop Carson Clowers that allowed Jomar Reyes to reach first.

Washington will hit the road for a six-game road trip begins at Wintrust Field to face the Schaumburg Boomers. Game one between the Wild Things and Boomers will be August 22nd at 7:30/6:30 CT.

