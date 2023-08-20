Boulders Rally to Even Series in Quebec

August 20, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







The New York Boulders' earned a huge win in their push for the Frontier League playoffs Saturday night, rallying to defeat first-place Quebec in a 6-3 road victory.

New York strung together three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a one-run lead. Thomas Walraven hit a game-tying two-run double, the Chris Kwitzer put the Boulders ahead with an RBI groundout.

New York added two insurance runs in the ninth inning on back-to-back RBI singles by Kwitzer and Gabriel Garcia. The middle of the order consisting of Walraven, Kwitzer and Garcia went a combined 6 for 14 with five RBI and two runs scored for the Boulders.

T.J. White and Emile Boies each had one RBI for the Capitales in the loss.

The Boulders used a collection of five pitchers in the victory. Starting pitcher Alec Hurts struck out five and allowed two earned runs over 4 1/3 innings in the no decision. The win went to Mitchell Senger, who did not allow an earned run in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Brandon Backman (0 1/3 innings), Aaron Dona (1 inning) and Dylan Smith (1 inning) had scoreless outings in relief.

Smith earned his 15th save of the season, moving him into a tie with Quebec's Frank Moscatiello for the league lead.

With New York's win and Tri-City's loss to Sussex County, the Boulders picked up a game in the East Division playoff standings. The razor-thin playoff picture now features Quebec (52-30) and the New Jersey Jackals (52-30) tied for first place, and Tri-City (50-33) holding the final playoff spot in third place. The Boulders (46-35) currently sits three games behind Tri-City and half a game in front of Sussex County (46-36).

The playoff picture could see some significant change by the end of play Sunday, as New York and Quebec are slated to play a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. to wrap up their series.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 20, 2023

Boulders Rally to Even Series in Quebec - New York Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.