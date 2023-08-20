Tri-City Clobbers Four Homers in Series Win

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (51-33) fired on all cylinders in a dominant 9-3 win over the Sussex County Miners (46-37) on Sunday. The ValleyCats improved to 15-0 in series at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium this year.

The two rival clubs held each other scoreless through the first three and a half innings before Tri-City opened the floodgates in the fourth. Juan Kelly began the inning with a solo homer off Mike Reagan. It was his sixth long ball of the season. Lamar Briggs singled, and Pavin Parks moved him to third with a single of his own. Robbie Merced laid down a bunt on a safety squeeze play, and reached first with an RBI single. Merced and Parks executed a double steal, and advanced to second and third, respectively, before Jaxon Hallmark lifted a sac fly. Aaron Altherr walked, and Jakob Goldfarb launched a three-run blast. His 16th homer of the year gave the ValleyCats a 6-0 lead.

Sussex County clawed back with a pair of round-trippers in the sixth. Evan Giordano homered off Angelo Baez. Edwin Mateo had a single, and Oraj Anu drilled a two-run jack to cut the deficit to 6-3.

Tri-City flexed its muscles again in the seventh. Oscar Campos homered off Cole Davis. Kelly collected his third hit of the day. Briggs replaced Kelly at first base after reaching on a fielder's choice. Afterward, Parks launched a two-run tater to provide the ValleyCats with a 9-3 advantage.

Baez (5-7) earned the win. He hurled seven frames, yielding three runs on four hits, walking one, and striking out four. Greg Veliz and Parks followed suit, each tossing a scoreless inning, to seal the victory.

Reagan (3-2) received the loss. He pitched 3.2 innings, giving up six runs on seven hits, walking five, and striking out two.

Tri-City has a day off tomorrow before returning to "The Joe" on Tuesday, August 22 to begin a three-game series with the Québec Capitales. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 9 | SUSSEX COUNTY 3

W: Angelo Baez (5-7)

L: Mike Reagan (3-2)

Attendance: 4,879

Time of Game: 2:22

