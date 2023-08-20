Skender's Homer Propels Otters' to Win

Washington, PA. - Ethan Skender hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning and the Evansville Otters stunned the Washington Wild Things in a 6-5 win Sunday evening at Wild Things Park.

Trailing 5-4 entering the ninth inning, Jomar Reyes led off reaching on an error by the Wild Things' shortstop.

Skender followed by blasting a two-run homer over the left field wall to give the Otters the lead.

Jake Polancic sent the Wild Things down in order in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win.

Evansville wins their second straight road series and finishes 4-2 on the six-game road swing.

The Otters took an early lead on a Noah Myers' solo home run in the third inning - his third home run of the week.

Evansville added to the lead in the sixth inning. Myers led off with a walk and stole both second and third base.

Jeffrey Baez knocked him home with a single. Jomar Reyes then later followed with an RBI hit to make it 4-0 Otters.

Washington scored all five of their runs in the sixth inning. Two singles and a double started the inning for the Wild Things and led to their first two runs. A two-out bases clearing double gave Washington a 5-4 lead.

Tim Holdgrafer started for the Otters and did not factor into the decision. He allowed just one hit and three total baserunners through his first five innings of work before exiting during the sixth frame.

Kevin Davis pitched a scoreless eighth for the Otters and earned his second win of the season.

Polancic's save is his 15th of the year, tied for second most in the Frontier League.

Skedner hit a go-ahead home run for the second straight day while the Otters hit a long ball in every game of the road trip.

Myers scored twice, raising his single count to 76 total runs scored. He is closing in on Josh Allen's 83 runs scored in 2017 - the most in an Evansville single season.

The Otters lowered their magic number to seven games to make the Frontier League playoffs with 13 games to play on the season.

Evansville returns to Bosse Field for their final six home games of the season starting on Tuesday with a series against the Joliet Slammers. A 6:35 PM CT Tuesday first pitch is the final Fifth Third Bank Family Night of the season.

