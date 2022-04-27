Wind Surge Take Game Two in Arkansas

April 27, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wichita, KS - The Wind Surge scored seven runs on nine hits to win 7-4 in game two of the six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers behind an efficient start from Louie Varland on the mound.

Wichita grabbed an early second inning 3-0 lead from smart base running and a Austin Martin RBI single to right field, he extended his on base streak to 16 consecutive games.

The Surge were able to score runs in the next four innings to build the lead to 7-0 featuring a solo home run from Edouard Julien and a two run home run from Cole Sturgeon

Surge starter Louie Varland was lights out on the mound, pitching 5.1 innings and only allowing three hits on four strikeouts before being relieved by Kody Funderbunk in the sixth inning.

Cole Sturgeon had himself a night going two for three at the plate and adding three RBIs alongside Spencer Steer and Edouard Julien who each had two hits.

The Travelers sent nine to the plate in the eighth inning as Surge reliever Steven Cruz found himself in a jam giving up three runs to shrink the Wichita lead to 7-4 heading into the ninth. Surge reliever Alex Scherff was able to close the game out in the ninth to secure the win.

Notes: Austin Martin stole his ninth base of the season... Deshawn Keirsey stole his fifth base of the season... Edouard Julien hits his first home run in a Wind Surge uniform... Wind Surge leads the league in stolen bases... Alex Scherff earns his first save of the season.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will take the field again tomorrow (4/28) 6:35 first pitch for game three of the six-game road trip against the Arkansas Travelers. Simeon Woods-Richardson will take the mound for Wichita and Stephen Kolek will get the start for the Travelers. The game will be carried one windsurge.com and MiLB.com

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.