Drillers Two-Hit CC to Level Series
April 27, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
TULSA - Gus Varland pitched five no-hit innings Wednesday afternoon, leading the Drillers to a 5-1 victory over the Hooks before an announced crowd of 5,773 at ONEOK Field.
Hooks right-hander Angel Macuare matched Varland zero for zero over the first five innings. Michael Busch broke the stalemate with a home run in the sixth, snapping a stretch of nine consecutive outs by Macuare.
Jacob Amaya opened the Tulsa seventh with a home run to the terrace in left off Chandler Casey, sparking a two-run frame with the Drillers sending eight men to bat.
The first Corpus Christi knock was a lead-off double by Bryan Arias in the seventh. Arias was the lone man to reach against lefty Alec Gamboa who retired nine of 10 batters in relief of Varland.
Enmanuel Valdez worked three walks on the day, including a lead-off free pass in the ninth from Tanner Dodson. Justin Dirden enabled the Hooks to avoid the shutout with a two-out RBI single into left field, scoring Valdez from second.
With its three-game winning streak snapped, Corpus Christi aims for a 2-1 lead in the series Thursday night. Lefty Julio Robaina is scheduled to take the ball for the Hooks. Tulsa is countering with Clayton Beeter.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 27, 2022
- Drillers Two-Hit CC to Level Series - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Strong Outing from Varland Leads to Victory for Drillers - Tulsa Drillers
- Wichita Wind Surge Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Tumba Vacas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Superior Rents Cheap Seats for All May Games Available Now - Springfield Cardinals
- Naturals Host Youth Baseball Clinic at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, May 14 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Gomez Hits His 10th, Powers Cards to 5-1 Win - Springfield Cardinals
- Hooks Halt Hard-Hitting Drillers - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Lillie and Perez Shine as Missions Drop Series Opener to Springfield - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Drillers Two-Hit CC to Level Series
- Hooks Halt Hard-Hitting Drillers
- CC Secures Split with Sunday Win
- Arias Vaults Hooks to Walk-Off Win
- Three-Run Third Stands for Travs