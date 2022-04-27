Drillers Two-Hit CC to Level Series

TULSA - Gus Varland pitched five no-hit innings Wednesday afternoon, leading the Drillers to a 5-1 victory over the Hooks before an announced crowd of 5,773 at ONEOK Field.

Hooks right-hander Angel Macuare matched Varland zero for zero over the first five innings. Michael Busch broke the stalemate with a home run in the sixth, snapping a stretch of nine consecutive outs by Macuare.

Jacob Amaya opened the Tulsa seventh with a home run to the terrace in left off Chandler Casey, sparking a two-run frame with the Drillers sending eight men to bat.

The first Corpus Christi knock was a lead-off double by Bryan Arias in the seventh. Arias was the lone man to reach against lefty Alec Gamboa who retired nine of 10 batters in relief of Varland.

Enmanuel Valdez worked three walks on the day, including a lead-off free pass in the ninth from Tanner Dodson. Justin Dirden enabled the Hooks to avoid the shutout with a two-out RBI single into left field, scoring Valdez from second.

With its three-game winning streak snapped, Corpus Christi aims for a 2-1 lead in the series Thursday night. Lefty Julio Robaina is scheduled to take the ball for the Hooks. Tulsa is countering with Clayton Beeter.

