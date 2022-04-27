Wichita Wind Surge Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Tumba Vacas

The Wichita Wind Surge announced the team will add an additional Tumba Vacas date to the current season, May 5, or Cinco de Mayo.

Due to the community's embrace of Tumba Vacas merchandise, the Wind Surge wanted to give fans another opportunity to see the Latino-based brand in action. "We are excited to add an additional Tumba Vacas day to the schedule. We have received incredible support from the Wichita community," said Alvin Garcia, Wind Surge Promotions Coordinator, "By adding an additional date, it allows us to educate the community on the Mexican history for Cinco de Mayo - the Battle of Puebla."

With the new addition to the Tumba Vacas schedule, the Wind Surge created the Tumba Vacas Fiesta Package. The package includes one (1) ticket for all four (4) game nights (5/5, 5/20, 6/26 & 7/9), which provides access to the Emprise Bank Pavilion, themed appetizers for $119, and a Tumba Vacas replica cap. The Emprise Bank Pavilion is also the exclusive location for specialty drinks, cocktails and chances to win raffle prizes such as a beach cruiser bike and a 54-quart Corona cooler.

Fans can purchase the Tumba Vacas Fiesta Package through May 5th at www.WindSurge.com or at the Wind Surge Box Office.

For more information on the Tumba Vacas visit https://www.milb.com/wichita/fans/copa.

