Great Pitching Helps Missions Grab First Home Win of the Season

April 27, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio used a combination of timely hitting and stellar pitching to secure their first victory at Nelson Wolff Stadium this season. Dwayne Matos carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and Esteury Ruiz extended his on-base streak. The Missions defeated the Cardinals by a final score of 4-1.

It was a pitcher's duel through the beginning on Wednesday night's action between the Missions and the Cardinals. Dalton Roach was the starter for Springfield and Dwayne Matos was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The Missions recorded the first hit of the game in the second inning with an Esteury Ruiz double.

The Missions offense, after being held scoreless in the first three innings, provided some run support for Matos in the fourth inning. Esteury Ruiz reached base after getting hit by a pitch. Chris Givin followed that up with a single. Both runners advanced after a balk from Roach. Brandon Dixon drove in both runners with a double to center field. This gave the Missions a 2-0 lead.

Matos cruised through the beginning of the game and did not allow his first base hit until the fifth inning. He did fall into some trouble in the top of the sixth inning. He allowed a walk and a double to put two runners on. After recording the second out of the inning. Matos then loaded the bases after walking Chandler Redmond and was replaced by Alek Jacob. Jacob allowed a single to the first batter he faced which scored one run. He bounced back to record the third out of the inning.

Matos finished the night recording his first win of the season. He allowed one earned run in 5.2 innings pitched with two hits allowed, two walks, and four strikeouts.

San Antonio added two more insurance runs in the fifth inning. With two outs in the inning, Chandler Seagle continued to swing a hot bat as he ripped a double down the left field line. Esteury Ruiz followed that up with a two-run home run. His third long ball of the season made it a 4-1 ballgame.

The Missions bullpen was dominant just as they were Tuesday night. Jacob, in his Double-A debut, pitched 2.1 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. Angel Felipe converted his second save after pitching a perfect ninth inning. He has yet to allow an earned run this season.

With the win, San Antonio improves to 5-12 on the season

Esteury Ruiz has reached base in all 17 games played this season

Korry Howell (#14 Padres prospect): 0-3

Tirso Ornelas (#25 Padres prospect): 0-3, K

Agustin Ruiz (#26 Padres prospect): 1-2, 2B, BB

The San Antonio Missions continue their six-game homestand against the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday, April 28th. Right-hander Matt Waldron (0-1, 6.75) is scheduled to pitch for San Antonio. Right-hander Kyle Leahy (0-2, 11.37) is expected to start for Springfield. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

