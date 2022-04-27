Gomez Hits His 10th, Powers Cards to 5-1 Win

San Antonio, TX - RF Moises Gomez, the back-to-back Texas League Player of the Week, started this week with his Minor League-leading 10th home run of the season, a three-run shot in the 1st, powering the Springfield Cardinals (7-9) to the 5-1 win against the San Antonio Missions (4-12) at Wolff Stadium.

Decisions:

W - RHP Connor Lunn (1-2)

L - RHP Reggie Lawson (0-2)

Notables:

RF Moises Gomez added a base hit to his MiLB-best 10th homer, going 2x4 with three RBIs... RHP Connor Lunn matched a career-high with eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings, at one point retiring 11 in a row... CF Chase Pinder went 2x5 with a double... C Pedro Pages went 1x2 with a double and two walks.

On Deck:

-Wednesday, April 27, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Dalton Roach (1-0, 4.30) @ SA RHP Dwayne Matos (0-1, 22.09)

-Broadcast on KWTO AM560 and SpringfieldCardinals.com

