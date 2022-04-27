Superior Rents Cheap Seats for All May Games Available Now

April 27, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







As of 9am this morning, Superior Rents Cheap Seats for all May games are officially available, providing fans with a new way to save even more money at the ballpark!

The Superior Rents Cheap Seats are located in Section A and allow fans the opportunity to enjoy the game from great stadium seats for the same price as a General Admission ticket, creating one of the best values in the ballpark!

Superior Rents Cheap Seats are just $9 plus tax and are available right now for May home games by clicking the link below. Cheap Seats will go on sale one month at a time throughout the season, so keep an eye out for future on sale dates for June - Sept. home games.

There are limited Cheap Seats available for each game, so get yours right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com or by calling (417) 863-0395!

