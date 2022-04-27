Missions Take Wednesday's Game from Cards, 4-1
April 27, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
San Antonio, TX - The San Antonio Missions (5-12) evened the series with a 4-1 win against the Springfield Cardinals (7-10) at Wolff Stadium on Wednesday night.
Decisions:
W - RHP Dwayne Matos (1-1)
L - RHP Dalton Roach (1-1)
S - RHP Angel Felipe (2)
Notables:
RHP Dalton Roach tossed a season-high 7.0 innings with just two runs allowed in the 4th and two in the 5th... LF Todd Lott provided the lone RBI for Springfield with an infield single with the bases full in the 6th... 3B Jordan Walker doubled in a 1x3 line... Missions RHP Dwayne Matos tossed 5.2 one-run innings, no hitting the Cardinals until the 5th.
On Deck:
-Thursday, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Kyle Leahy (0-2, 11.37) @ SA RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, 6.75)
-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com
