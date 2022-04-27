Naturals Host Youth Baseball Clinic at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, May 14

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to partner with D-BAT NW Arkansas to announce the return of the Naturals FREE Youth Baseball Clinic that will take place at Arvest Ballpark from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 in advance of that night's 6:05 p.m. game against the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A Minnesota Twins.

The Naturals Youth Baseball Clinic, which is presented by D-BAT NW Arkansas is open to children ages 6-12 and will cover instruction of key baseball fundamentals, including hitting, pitching, outfield, infield, throwing, and base running. All kids that register will receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game that features a post-game Fireworks show.

Registered clinic participants will be broken up into six different groups and they will get to experience six different 10-minute stations located throughout the playing field of Arvest Ballpark. Instruction at certain stations of the clinic will be given by select Naturals players.

There is a registration form titled Kids Clinic Registration Form - May 14 located on the Naturals website, nwanaturals.com, under the SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS tab that interested parents can fill out to register their son or daughter for the clinic. The deadline to register for the event is Wednesday, May 11 but participants are encouraged to sign up quickly, as previous events have filled to capacity prior to the deadline. Check-in begins at Arvest Ballpark at 2:00pm on the day of the event so we ask that you arrive early as participation is limited to the first 150 children. Participants are asked to only bring their glove and wear proper baseball attire.

Following the clinic, Arvest Ballpark will be cleared and then the gates will re-open at 4:30 p.m. for the Naturals game against the Wind Surge that is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. If you have any questions regarding the event, please call the Naturals Front Office at (479) 927-4900.

