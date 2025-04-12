Wind Surge Rally Back in Middle Innings, Take Series over RockHounds

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge came from behind again in an 8-4 victory over the Midland RockHounds at Equity Bank Park. The Wind Surge scored seven runs between the fifth and sixth innings on eight hits to secure a series win.

Tanner Schobel left the yard out to left field for a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning. Schobel has hit two home runs out to the berm in the series this week.

Midland tied the game and took a lead on a pair of RBI singles by Brennan Milone and Henry Bolte in the top of the third. Milone later came in to score on an infield error to turn the score 3-1 RockHounds after two and a half frames.

Dalton Shuffield started the bottom of the fifth with a double that hopped off the left-field wall and then scampered home to score on an infield groundout by Schobel. Ricardo Olivar slid around the tag on a fielder's choice from Ben Ross. The following batter, Kala'i Rosario added another tally on a sacrifice fly, while Jorel Ortega capped a four-run fifth inning with an RBI double to left, 5-3 Wichita.

Shane McGuire slugged a solo homer on the day of his 26th birthday out to right field to cut the deficit in half in the top of the sixth. Come the bottom of the sixth, Rubel Cespedes connected on his second long ball of the series, a three-run blast, out towards the Midland bullpen in right field for an 8-4 Wind Surge lead that remained throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Aaron Rozek earned the win to move to a 1-1 record on the season, throwing five and one-third innings while giving up just an earned run on four hits with four hits and five strikeouts. John Stankiewicz threw a routine ninth inning, striking out the final two batters of the game.

POSTGAME NOTES

Before the game, Jarret Whorff was called up to Triple-A St. Paul.

Today's win secures the series for Wichita.

Wichita is a two-run homer away from hitting for the home run cycle this series (Solo: Kyler Fedko/Tanner Schobel, 3-Run/Grand Slam: Rubel Cespedes).

Today marked the first game of the season where Wind Surge pitchers did not throw a walk.

The 12 strikeouts by the Wichita pitching staff is a new season-high in a game in 2025.

