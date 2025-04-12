Hatcher's Big Night Helps Riders Win Fourth in a Row

April 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders took their fourth-straight game over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, winning 7-1 on Saturday night from Arvest Ballpark.

For the second night in a row, the RoughRiders (6-2) showed off offensively in the first inning. Alejandro Osuna tripled to start the game off of Naturals (4-4) starter Ben Kudrna (0-1) before Cam Cauley plated him with an RBI single to make it 1-0.

The same thing happened in the third with Cauley tripling and Luis Mieses singling him home to make it 2-0.

The Naturals put up their lone run in the fourth when Peyton Wilson doubled to score Brett Squires against Trey Supak (1-0). Supak was superb, allowing just one run over five innings on four hits while striking out five and walking one.

Tucker Mitchell then blasted his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth to push the lead to 4-1.

In the seventh, Josh Hatcher lifted the first pitch he saw for a solo homer, his third of the series and the season, to increase the advantage to 5-1. Hatcher collected four more hits on Saturday, giving him 18 through his first seven games (see below).

Frainyer Chavez capped the Frisco scoring in the eighth with a two-run single, scoring Mieses and Hatcher and finalizing the score at 7-1.

Peyton Gray and Robby Ahlstrom both fired two scoreless innings apiece out of the Frisco bullpen.

Notes To Know:

-Hatcher's 18 hits are the most by a Texas Leaguer through the first eight team games since five-year Major Leaguer Jesus Guzman had 19 with Midland in 2008. He is now hitting .529 (18-for-34) through seven games (with a 1.382 OPS), the most hits in the Texas League.

-Supak has allowed just one run over 10 innings in two starts this season (0.90 ERA).

-In their four-game winning streak, the Riders have scored 39 runs on 56 hits.

On Sunday, April 13th, the Riders and Naturals clash at 2:05 p.m. for the finale of the six-game series. RHP Winston Santos (0-0, 6.75) takes the ball for the Riders against RHP Henry Williams (1-0, 0.00).

They return to Riders Field to host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) from Tuesday, April 15th through Sunday, April 20th. Homestand promotions include Tribute to the Stop Sign (April 17th), Dallas Wings Night (April 18th) and Pickleball Night (April 19th).

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

