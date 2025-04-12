Fleury Dazzles, Hooks Two-Hit Missions

April 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Jose Fleury struck out nine over a career-best six innings Saturday night as the Hooks blanked San Antonio, 2-0, before 5,486 fans at Whataburger Field.

Fleury, who has pitched 11 scoreless innings across his two 2025 starts, permitted just two base runners: a two-out walk in the second and a lead-off single in the fourth. Following the hit, the 23-year-old right-hander induced a ground ball on the very next pitch for a double play.

Fleury faced one over the minimum, and gave way to Trey Dombroski, who withstood an infield single over his two near-spotless innings. The southpaw Dombroski struck out three batters while facing seven Missions in the seventh and eighth.

Wilmy Sanchez, who recorded a five-out save Opening Night, converted his second chance on Saturday. Sanchez erased a lead-off walk thanks to a 6-4-3 double play. He then struck out three-hole hitter Brandon Valenzuela looking to end the game.

The Hooks broke through offensively in the fourth. Colin Barber, who went 2-for-4 to raise his batting average to .303, opened the frame with a double and scored on a two-out single by Anthony Sherwin.

In the fifth, Logan Cerny blasted his second home run of the season, a two-out shot that landed on the berm in left field.

