Travelers Drop Drillers 5-3

April 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Offensive production was again limited Saturday night for the Tulsa Drillers in their series in Arkansas. The Drillers were held to just two runs and fell to the Travelers 5-3 at Dickey-Stephens Park.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Drillers who are just 1-4 in the six-game series with the Travs. Tulsa has been limited to three runs or less in four of the five games, and its lone victory was a narrow 1-0 win in the series opener.

The Travelers took advantage of one of three errors in the game from the Drillers to plate the game's first run in the second inning to take an initial lead.

Tulsa responded to tie the game in the top of the third when Bubba Alleyne was hit by a pitch and eventually came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Taylor Young.

Arkansas went back in front to stay with its second run in the bottom half of the third and expanded its lead to 5-1 with two more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth.

Most of the damage came against Drillers starting pitcher Jacob Meador. Meador allowed four runs in 3.2 innings pitched, but only two were earned as Tulsa committed three errors in the game.

The Drillers got their second run of the game in the top of the eighth when Chris Newell drew a walk and scored on a double from John Rhodes.

Trailing 5-2, they made things uncomfortable for the Travelers in the ninth. With two outs and the bases empty, Damon Keith doubled to keep the game alive. Following a walk, Newell singled home Keith. Another walk loaded the bases, but Travs closer Jason Ruffcorn enticed a game-ending fly ball from Aaron Bracho.

The Drillers actually out-hit the Travelers 6-5 in the loss. Tulsa has a total of just 32 hits in the first five games of the series.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Tulsa designated hitter Alleyne was ejected from the game in the seventh inning by home plate umpire Robert Ginther III.

*Bill Knight was thrown out attempting to steal second base in the eighth inning by Tulsa catcher Frank Rodriguez. It was the first caught stealing of the series for the Travelers who had been successful in their first 25 stolen base attempts against the Drillers.

*The Travelers fifth run in the game scored in unusual fashion. With runners at first and third, Tulsa reliever Jose Rodriguez made three unsuccessful pickoff attempts, resulting in an automatic balk. Under recently adopted rules, pitchers are allowed two pickoff attempts. If they try for a third time, and it is not successful, it results in a balk being called.

*Newell accounted for two of the six hits for the Drillers.

*Keith's double came in his only at-bat in the game. He replaced the ejected Alleyne as the designated hitter.

*Rhodes continued his strong start to the season with his eighth-inning double. He is now hitting .320 on the season and has hit safely in six of the seven games he has played in. He has three home runs which ties him for the Texas League lead.

*Tulsa pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will wrap up their series against the Travelers on Sunday afternoon in game six of the six-game series. Starting time for the final game is set for 1:35 p.m. at Dickey-Stephens Park, and the pitching matchup will be a rematch from the series opener in which Tulsa took a 1-0 victory. Sunday's starters will be:

Tulsa - RHP Jerming Rosario (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Arkansas - LHP Adam Seminaris (0-1, 3.00 ERA)

