Travs Top Tulsa for 4th Straight W

April 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Stealing a season high eight bases, the Arkansas Travelers hung on for a 5-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travs scored in every inning from the second through the fifth in building their lead. Tulsa's threat came late as they put the tying and go-ahead runs on base with two out in the ninth before Jason Ruffcorn secured the final out. Jimmy Kingsbury was the winning pitcher after tossing three hitless shutout innings.

Moments That Mattered

* After Tulsa tied the score in the top of the third, Arkansas retook the lead in the bottom of the inning. Julio Rodriguez doubled and later came home on a sacrifice fly by Victor Labrada.

* The lead ballooned to three with a two-run fourth inning capping the inning with a double steal of second and home. Bill Knight had the steal at the plate.

* Jason Ruffcorn put away the first two hitters in the ninth before the Drillers got four straight on base but Ruffcorn induced a routine fly to left field to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Jared Sundstrom: 2-3, BB, 2 runs, 3 SB

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: Win, 3 IP, BB, K

News and Notes

* The eight stolen bases give the Travs 30 for the season. They were caught stealing for the first time on the year in their final attempt of the night.

* Kingsbury has thrown three scoreless in each of his last two outings.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon with lefty Adam Seminaris (0-1, 3.00) making the start for Arkansas against righty Jerming Rosario (1-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 1:35. It is Operation: Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game with a magnetic schedule giveaway for the first 500 fans. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.