Cards Drop Saturday Night Contest in Amarillo
April 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
AMARILLO, TX - The Springfield Cardinals allowed season-highs in runs and hits in a 15-3 loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday night at Hodgetown. The loss was Springfield's first of the series and ended the club's four-game win streak.
*Decisions:
*W: Spencer Giesting (2-0)
L: Max Rajcic (1-1)
S: None
Notables:
- JJ Wetherholt went 2-for-4 to record his third-straight multi-hit game.
- Darlin Moquete extended his hitting streak to six games with a 1-for-5 night. Chase Davis walked three times and was hit by a pitch but finished 0-for-1 to end his hitting streak at six games.
- Rajcic allowed six runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
*On Deck:
*- Sunday, April 13, 1:05 p.m. CT at Amarillo
- LHP Pete Hansen (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Roman Angelo (0-1, 16.62 ERA)
- Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV
