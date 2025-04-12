Cards Drop Saturday Night Contest in Amarillo

April 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Springfield Cardinals allowed season-highs in runs and hits in a 15-3 loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday night at Hodgetown. The loss was Springfield's first of the series and ended the club's four-game win streak.

*Decisions:

*W: Spencer Giesting (2-0)

L: Max Rajcic (1-1)

S: None

Notables:

- JJ Wetherholt went 2-for-4 to record his third-straight multi-hit game.

- Darlin Moquete extended his hitting streak to six games with a 1-for-5 night. Chase Davis walked three times and was hit by a pitch but finished 0-for-1 to end his hitting streak at six games.

- Rajcic allowed six runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings with four strikeouts and three walks.

*On Deck:

*- Sunday, April 13, 1:05 p.m. CT at Amarillo

- LHP Pete Hansen (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Roman Angelo (0-1, 16.62 ERA)

- Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.