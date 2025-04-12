Fleury Dazzles as Hooks Shut Out Missions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - José Fleury sparkled on the mound with six scoreless innings and nine strikeouts as the Corpus Christi Hooks silenced the San Antonio Missions in a 2-0 victory.

Fleury still has not allowed a run in 2025 across 11 innings on the mound, and he had everything working on Saturday. Anthony Sherwin broke the tie in the fourth with an RBI single, and Logan Cerny provided the insurance with his solo homer in the fifth. With the win, the Hooks have given themselves a chance to split the series in tomorrow's finale.

Both starters dominated early, as Missions starter Braden Nett and Fleury each got through the first three innings without allowing a hit. Francisco Acuña singled for the Missions in the fourth, but he was quickly erased by a double play.

In the bottom of the fourth, Colin Barber doubled to reach the hit column for the Hooks, and he advanced to third on a wild pitch with nobody out. Nett nearly wiggled out of trouble with two straight strikeouts, but Sherwin snuck a single into right field to put the Hooks ahead 1-0.

Nett exited in favor of Josè Espada in the fifth, and after retiring his first two batters, Espada allowed a solo home run to Logan Cerny that doubled the Hooks advantage to 2-0.

Fleury held that slim lead comfortably. He mixed and matched his way through six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, just one hit and two walks.

Corpus Christi then turned to the bullpen and got similar results. Trey Dombroski added a pair of scoreless frames before handing the game to Wilmy Sanchez in the ninth. Wyatt Hoffman drew a leadoff walk to begin the ninth, but Acuña bounced into a double play immediately after. Sanchez then struck out Brandon Valenzuela and clinched the 2-0 shutout for the Hooks.

UP NEXT:

The Missions conclude their six-game series in Corpus Christi with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday. Jackson Wolf returns to the mound for San Antonio while Jackson Nezuh goes for the Hooks. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

