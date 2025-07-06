Wind Surge Mount Extraordinary Comeback over Drillers

July 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - -Ricardo Olivar ties the franchise individual RBI record with seven in a 15-13 Wichita Wind Surge win over the Tulsa Drillers at Equity Bank Park. After trailing 7-0 in the bottom of the first, the Wind Surge completed the biggest comeback in the history of the team to round out Independence Day Weekend.

The first inning saw 12 total runs on nine combined hits over 40 minutes. Tulsa put up seven tallies in the top of the first on four hits and an error as 10 men came to the plate to open the afternoon. The big swings of the frame were a two-RBI single to center from Kyle Nevin and a two-run blast to left field by Sean McLain.

Kala'i Rosario smoked a grand slam, his second salami of the season, down the left field line in the home half of the first. Jose Salas doubled to the wall in right field to score Ben Ross and change the score to 7-5 Drillers, though Tulsa got a run back in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly to center from Nevin.

Olivar crushed a game-tying three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning, and then Walker Jenkins singled to right for the lead in the next frame, with Ross scoring for the second time in the game, 9-8 Wichita.

The Drillers scored twice in each of the fifth and sixth innings on a respective John Rhodes two-run home run and RBI singles from Nevin and Ezequiel Pagan. A sac fly to center off the bat of Olivar made it a two-run game at 12-10 Tulsa through six full frames.

Four runs tied and gave the lead to the Wind Surge in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Jenkins and a bases-clearing double from Olivar.

Runs alternated in the eighth on sacrifice flies to center from Nevin and Ross. Cole Percival shut the door in the ninth to secure a 15-13 Wichita winner, and his first save as a member of the Wind Surge. Joel Cesar also got the win to improve to 2-3, giving up an earned run on a hit with three strikeouts over two innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

Wichita completes its biggest-ever comeback in franchise history.

Kala'i Rosario is the first Wind Surge player to hit multiple grand slams in 2025.

Ricardo Olivar ties for the individual RBI in a game record (7) with Edouard Julien (June 29, 2022, vs. Springfield).

Ricardo Olivar becomes the second Wichita hitter in 2025 to reach double-digit home runs (Kyler Fedko).

Nate Baez ties for the Wind Surge team lead in triples (3) alongside Rubel Cespedes and Kala'i Rosario.

Wichita begins a series with the San Antonio Missions on July 8 at 7:05 PM on Two for Tuesday at Equity Bank Park.







