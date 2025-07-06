Missions Hold Hooks Hitless Until Ninth, Take Series Finale with Shutout
July 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The San Antonio Missions (5-7, 44-37) used Henry Baez, Jake Higginbotham, Tyson Neighbors and Ethan Routzahn to shut out the Corpus Christi Hooks (7-5, 29-51) in a 5-0 win. The Hooks' only hit on Sunday came in the ninth inning, when Tommy Sacco Jr. grounded a ball into right field
Anthony Vilar took care of the early scoring for the Missions. In the second, he drove in Albert Fabian on a sacrifice fly before bringing home Devin Ortiz with a triple in the fourth. Both runs went against Hooks starter Ethan Pecko.
After five nearly flawless innings in which Baez, the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Month, only walked three and struck out six, Higginbotham took the mound. The lefty immediately set down the Hooks with some help from center fielder Kai Murphy, who made a sliding grab on a line drive off the bat of Zach Cole to maintain the no-hitter.
Neighbors hit Trevor Austin with one out in the seventh, but he erased him on the next pitch when Garret Guillemette bounced into an inning-ending double play. After seven, the Missions led 2-0 and the Hooks still didn't have a hit.
San Antonio added insurance in the eighth. Romeo Sanabria continued his great hitting at Whataburger Field when he swatted an opposite-field two-run homer onto the left-field berm. Vilar then added his third RBI of the day on a groundout, so San Antonio held a 5-0 lead as the game went to the bottom of the eighth.
Neighbors struck out a pair in a clean eighth, so the Hooks remained hitless into the ninth. The Missions went down quickly, allowing Routzahn to enter from the bullpen for the final three outs. On the fifth pitch delivered by Routzahn, Sacco Jr. snuck a single into right field to break up the no-hitter. Despite the hit allowed, Routzahn wrapped up the 5-0 shutout and sent the Missions towards Kansas in a great mood.
UP NEXT:
The Missions have an off day tomorrow as they head north to Wichita, Kansas to face the Wind Surge. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. Starters are yet to be announced. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.
Texas League Stories from July 6, 2025
- Hooks Baseball with Fireworks, Straw Hats & Bluey - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Missions Hold Hooks Hitless Until Ninth, Take Series Finale with Shutout - San Antonio Missions
- JJ Wetherholt Homers Twice in Springfield Win - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Lose High-Scoring Series Finale - Tulsa Drillers
- Vaz Launches First Long Ball in Naturals 7-3 Loss to Springfield - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Wind Surge Mount Extraordinary Comeback over Drillers - Wichita Wind Surge
- Early Travs Offense Sinks Riders in Series Finale Loss - Frisco RoughRiders
- Charping Posts Career Day in Series Clinching Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Homestand Highlights: July 8th - July 13th - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio Missions Stories
- Missions Hold Hooks Hitless Until Ninth, Take Series Finale with Shutout
- Hooks Win Their Fourth Straight Game over Missions
- Hooks Use Thriller, Blowout to Sweep July 4th Doubleheader against Missions
- Game Suspended
- Henry Baez Named Texas League Pitcher of the Month