JJ Wetherholt Homers Twice in Springfield Win
July 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - The Springfield Cardinals defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday 7-3. JJ Wetherholt lifted a pair of homers for the first time in his career to help Springfield take five of six games in the series.
DECISIONS:
W: Ixan Henderson (4-4)
L: Ryan Ramsey (4-4)
NOTES:
Ixan Henderson fired 5.1 innings of scoreless baseball for his fourth win. He struck out three batters.
Wetherholt became the fourth Cardinal this season to hit multiple homers in a game this season, joining Chase Davis, RJ Yeager, Leonardo Bernal and Joshua Baez (2x).
Noah Mendlinger extended his hit streak to eight straight games.
UP NEXT:
Springfield Cardinals at Corpus Christi Hooks - Tuesday, July 8, 6:35 PM
LHP Pete Hansen (5-3, 4.11) vs TBD
Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
