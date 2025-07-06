JJ Wetherholt Homers Twice in Springfield Win

July 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Springfield Cardinals defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday 7-3. JJ Wetherholt lifted a pair of homers for the first time in his career to help Springfield take five of six games in the series.

DECISIONS:

W: Ixan Henderson (4-4)

L: Ryan Ramsey (4-4)

NOTES:

Ixan Henderson fired 5.1 innings of scoreless baseball for his fourth win. He struck out three batters.

Wetherholt became the fourth Cardinal this season to hit multiple homers in a game this season, joining Chase Davis, RJ Yeager, Leonardo Bernal and Joshua Baez (2x).

Noah Mendlinger extended his hit streak to eight straight games.

UP NEXT:

Springfield Cardinals at Corpus Christi Hooks - Tuesday, July 8, 6:35 PM

LHP Pete Hansen (5-3, 4.11) vs TBD

Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







