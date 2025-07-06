Charping Posts Career Day in Series Clinching Win

July 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Connor Charping drove in four runs over the first two innings and the Arkansas Travelers went on to a 5-1 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday afternoon to win the series. Marcelo Perez twirled five scoreless innings to earn his second win in three Double-A starts. Charping finished with three hits on the day and four runs driven in. Peyton Alford, Michael Hobbs, Nick Davila and Jimmy Kingsbury ran a bullpen relay to the finish line to close it out.

Moments That Mattered

* The first four hitters of the game reached for Arkansas, staking them to an early lead. Michael Arroyo doubled, Bill Knight had an infield hit, Charping doubled to score two and then Lazaro Montes singled with Charping scoring when the ball was mishandled by the centerfielder.

* Frisco tried to mount a comeback in the seventh scoring on a two out hit before Nick Davila recorded a strikeout with the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Connor Charping: 3-4, run, 2B, 4 RBI

* RHP Marcelo Perez: Win, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, K

News and Notes

* Charping set a new career high with four RBIs and tied his career best with three hits.

* The Travs won their second consecutive series and fourth of the season.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs continue the homestand with the first of six against the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday night. Righty Michael Morales (1-4, 4.70) makes the start for the Travs with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







