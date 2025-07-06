Homestand Highlights: July 8th - July 13th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will welcome the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Athletics) to Northwest Arkansas tomorrow night to begin a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark through Sunday, July 13th. The homestand will feature a Naturals Cap Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday™ before the Naturals reprise their role as the Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens on Friday and Saturday night. Friday night's game will feature fireworks while Saturday night's game is highlighted by a Poultry Derby Hen Figurine Giveaway. Sunday afternoon's homestand finale will begin at 1:05pm and include a pre-game catch in the field once gates open and post-game kids run the bases.

Tuesday, July 8 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT WITH SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Get Johnsonville brats for only $1 (limit 4 per transaction).

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at each of our concourse portable locations (Section 109 and 116) on Tuesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, July 9 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread (limit 4 per transaction).

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a great prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at our concourse portable (Section 109) or the Bullpen Beer Bar (Section 101) on Wednesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, July 10 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

NATURALS CAP GIVEAWAY BY TYSON FOODS, INC. ON A THIRSTY THURSDAY™

NATURALS CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans will receive a Naturals cap courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Fans will enjoy $2 drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks as part of Thirsty Thursday™ at Arvest Ballpark.

Friday, July 11 - Growlin' Chickens vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SAM'S FURNITURE ON GROWLIN' CHICKENS WEEKEND NIGHT #1 WITH A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 5:45 P.M. UNTIL 6:45 P.M.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound at Arvest Ballpark as Night #1 of Growlin' Chickens Weekend will feature a spectacular post-game fireworks show presented by Sam's Furniture.

GROWLIN' CHICKENS WEEKEND - For two (2) games this season, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will reprise their role as the Growlin' Chickens. The first night of this transformation takes place on Friday, July 11th when the Growlin' Chickens take on the Midland RockHounds. The team will wear brand-new Growlin' Chickens jerseys and caps during the game and merchandise will be available in the Team Store. #LetsGrowl

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

NATURALS TEAM STORE - All Growlin' Chickens merchandise will be available in the Team Store. Fans are invited to check out all of the BRAND-NEW Growlin' Gear including caps, T-shirts, novelties, and jerseys.

Saturday, July 12 - Growlin' Chickens vs. Midland RockHounds, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

GROWLIN' CHICKENS WEEKEND NIGHT #2 FEATURING A POULTRY DERBY HEN FIGURINE GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION AND A BULLPEN PARTY PRSENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 4:30 P.M. UNTIL 5:30 P.M.

GROWLIN' CHICKENS WEEKEND - For the second straight night, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will reprise their role as the Growlin' Chickens against the Double-A Athletics as the team will wear new Growlin' Chickens jerseys and caps during the game and merchandise will be available in the Team Store. #LetsGrowl

POULTRY DERBY HEN FIGURINE GIVEAWAY - The first 1,250 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Poultry Derby Hen Figurine Giveaway presented by Unify Financial Credit Union as they enter the gates.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given out in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Saturday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

NATURALS TEAM STORE - All Growlin' Chickens merchandise will be available in the Team Store. Fans are invited to check out all of the BRAND-NEW Growlin' Gear including caps, T-shirts, novelties, and jerseys.

Sunday, July 13 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 1:05 P.M. (Gates at 12 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY FEATURING A PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES ON AN UNUSED TICKET GAME

FAMILY SUNDAY - The homestand concludes with a Family Sunday at Arvest Ballpark.

PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Arrive early, bring your glove, and enjoy a pre-game catch in the outfield beginning when gates open. The catch will last for approximately 20 minutes, and the first 50 fans will receive a baseball. The Pre-Game Catch is presented by Arkansas Beef Council.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive some FREE Teddy Grahams at the game. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the main gates of the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages will get to participate in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

UNUSED TICKET GAME - Any unused or unscanned tickets from the 2025 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for Sunday afternoon's game.

