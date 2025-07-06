Hooks Baseball with Fireworks, Straw Hats & Bluey

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks continue their seventh homestand of the season Tuesday, July 8 through Sunday, July 13 as the Springfield Cardinals visit Whataburger Field for a six-game series.

Join us at the ballpark on Tuesday for Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo and A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers Night. And don't miss out on our Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-40 package, offering four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40. Then Wednesday it's buy one ticket, get one free with Whataburger Family Day.

Three Dollar Thursday is July 10 as fans enjoy discounts on draft beer and frozen margaritas. Come early Friday, July 11 as the first 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Wide Brim Straw Hat, presented by Reliant. Following the game, Bud Light Friday Fireworks fill the South Texas sky.

The family fun reaches a fever pitch on Saturday and Sunday as Bluey meets the Whataburger Field faithful. Let's welcome Bluey by bluing out the ballpark on July 12.

Along with the Bluey character appearance on Sunday, it's also H-E-B Kids Day, as youngsters run the bases postgame, and Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins. First pitch 2:05 PM.

Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

For tickets call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, July 8 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, July 9 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, July 10 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, July 11 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Wide Brim Straw Hat presented by Reliant

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, July 12 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Bluey Character Appearance

- BLUE OUT Game

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, July 13 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 2:05 pm (gates open 1:05 pm)

- Bluey Character Appearance

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







