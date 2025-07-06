Vaz Launches First Long Ball in Naturals 7-3 Loss to Springfield

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Kansas City Royals' number twelve prospect, Javier Vaz, hit his first home run of the season in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (4-8, 37-44) 7-3 loss to the Springfield Cardinals (7-5, 50-31) on Sunday. NWA has a six-game home series against the Midland RockHounds which starts on Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

The Cardinals' number one prospect JJ Wetherholt wasted no time getting Springfield on the board. His two-run home run gave the Cards an early 2-0 lead in the first. They added more damage in the second inning, behind a passed ball and wild pitch that doubled the visitors' lead, 4-0.

The score held there until the top of the eighth inning. Wetherholt led off the frame with a solo home run, his first professional game with multiple long balls. Joshua Baez doubled, stole third, and scored on a throwing error. The two-run frame put Springfield up 6-0.

Springfield added a run in the top of the ninth, but the Naturals refused to be shut out. The bottom of the inning started with walks to Isan Díaz and Sam Ruta. Then, with one out, Vaz skied his first homer of the season. The Cardinals held on to beat the Naturals 7-3 and took five of the six games in the home-and-home series.

Northwest Arkansas starts a fresh series on Tuesday, July 8, against the Midland RockHounds at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The contest's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







