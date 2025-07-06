Early Travs Offense Sinks Riders in Series Finale Loss
July 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their series finale against the Arkansas Travelers 5-1 on Sunday afternoon from Dickey-Stephens Park.
Arkansas (8-4, 43-38) struck first in the bottom of the first when Connor Charping clipped a two-run double and Lazaro Montes lined an RBI single, giving the Travelers a 3-0 lead.
Charping then ripped a two-run single in the bottom of the second, extending the lead to 5-0.
In the top of the seventh, Frisco (4-8, 42-38) answered when Keith Jones II strolled an RBI single, trimming Arkansas' lead 5-1. Travelers reliever Nick Davila then struck out Abimelec Ortiz with the bases loaded, ending the threat.
Davila retired all seven Riders faced to secure the win. Arkansas starter Marcelo Perez (2-0) notched the victory, pitching five shutout innings.
Frisco starter Trey Supak (5-3) took the loss, allowing five runs across six innings but retiring 13 of his final 14 batters.
Notes to Know:
-Keyber Rodriguez batted .500 (9-for-18) with one double, one RBI and two runs scored over the series. His batting average ranked tied for fifth in Minor League Baseball over that span.
-Jones finished his first Double-A series batting .240 (6-for-15) with one homer, one triple, one double and five RBI's.
The RoughRiders travel to face the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) for six games starting at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8th from HODGETOWN.
