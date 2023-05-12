Wind Surge Make It Four in a Row

May 12, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Frisco, TX - Yunior Severino hammered a pair of home runs and the Wichita Wind Surge won their season high fourth in a row defeating Frisco 13-5.

Severino got the scoring started in the second inning with a monster two run home run to centerfield the traveled 465 feet.

The Surge added a run in the third and the fourth to extend the lead to 4-0. The Riders loaded the bases in the fourth and Thomas Saggese tied the game with a grand-slam.

Wichita tagged the Frisco bullpen for five runs the seventh inning which included a three-run home run from Jake Rucker, he finished the game with five RBI. Wichita added three more runs in the seventh.

Hunter McMahon earned the win pitching two and a third innings of scoreless relief. Juan Mejia took the loss and Andrew Cabezas earned the save pitching the final three innings.

The Surge improved to 14-17 and Frisco drops to 13-18 on the year. The Surge won the series winning the first four games with two to play.

NOTES - Royce Lewis on a rehab assignment for the Minnesota Twins did not play, will start at shortstop on Saturday. Corey Seager on a rehab assignment for the Texas Rangers had one hit and was the designated hitter playing five innings.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge continue the twelve-game road trip in Texas on Saturday. The Surge will start RH David Festa against the Frisco RoughRiders RH Nick Krauth at 7:05 PM.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home for a six game homestand on Tuesday, May 16 vs Arkansas Travelers.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.