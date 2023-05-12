RoughRiders Felled by Wichita
May 12, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders erased a four-run deficit on one swing with Thomas Saggese's grand slam but couldn't hold back the Wichita Wind Surge in a 13-5 loss on Friday night at Riders Field.
In the second game of his rehab assignment, Corey Seager went 1-for-3 with a single. He exited after the fifth inning and is slated to return on Saturday for another rehab game. Trevor Hauver pinch hit for Seager with an eighth-inning home run, his second of the season.
Wichita scored in three of the first four innings to cobble together a 4-0 lead, but Frisco wiped out the deficit in the fourth inning before recording an out. Seager started the rally with a single, Luisangel Acuña singled as well, Dustin Harris walked, and Thomas Saggese homered to left field.
It was the fifth grand slam for Frisco this year, more than any minor league baseball club.
Between Saggese's grand slam and Hauver's solo homer, all five of Frisco's runs came via the long ball. Frisco has homered eight times in the series but has yet to win a game versus Wichita in four tries.
Owen White started for Frisco on Friday and made it through 3.2 innings, allowing four earned runs with four strikeouts. Michael Brewer made his Double-A debut in relief, allowing one run in 2.1 innings.
The fifth game of the six-game series is slated for Saturday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. at Riders Field. RHP Nick Krauth (1-1, 2.12 ERA) gets the start for Frisco while RHP David Festa (1-2, 5.40 ERA) starts for Wichita.
Saturday is STEM Night, with local STEM teams on hand to display their work. Additionally, kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Raising Cane's. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 12, 2023
- Wind Surge Make It Four in a Row - Wichita Wind Surge
- RoughRiders Felled by Wichita - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Claim Series with Fourth Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Soddies' Bats Go Cold, Drop Game Four - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Watson Tosses Quality Start as Missions Put Away Hooks - San Antonio Missions
- Missions Keep Hooks in Check - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Naturals Fall 9-3 in Bowlan's Return to Mound - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Leanna Crawford Headlines Faith & Family Night on June 3rd - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Rehabbing Seager Hits Two-Run Double But Frisco Falls to Wichita - Frisco RoughRiders
- SA Stymies CC - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Woo Wows in Win Over Naturals - Arkansas Travelers
- Errors Help Drillers Earn Another Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Sod Poodles Fall to RockHounds, 16-6 - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Wind Downs Riders 8-6 - Wichita Wind Surge
- Drillers Hang on for 5-3 Win on Thursday - Springfield Cardinals
- Contreras Dominates on the Mound, Flying Chanclas Defeat Corpus Christi - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.