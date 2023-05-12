RoughRiders Felled by Wichita

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders erased a four-run deficit on one swing with Thomas Saggese's grand slam but couldn't hold back the Wichita Wind Surge in a 13-5 loss on Friday night at Riders Field.

In the second game of his rehab assignment, Corey Seager went 1-for-3 with a single. He exited after the fifth inning and is slated to return on Saturday for another rehab game. Trevor Hauver pinch hit for Seager with an eighth-inning home run, his second of the season.

Wichita scored in three of the first four innings to cobble together a 4-0 lead, but Frisco wiped out the deficit in the fourth inning before recording an out. Seager started the rally with a single, Luisangel Acuña singled as well, Dustin Harris walked, and Thomas Saggese homered to left field.

It was the fifth grand slam for Frisco this year, more than any minor league baseball club.

Between Saggese's grand slam and Hauver's solo homer, all five of Frisco's runs came via the long ball. Frisco has homered eight times in the series but has yet to win a game versus Wichita in four tries.

Owen White started for Frisco on Friday and made it through 3.2 innings, allowing four earned runs with four strikeouts. Michael Brewer made his Double-A debut in relief, allowing one run in 2.1 innings.

The fifth game of the six-game series is slated for Saturday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. at Riders Field. RHP Nick Krauth (1-1, 2.12 ERA) gets the start for Frisco while RHP David Festa (1-2, 5.40 ERA) starts for Wichita.

Saturday is STEM Night, with local STEM teams on hand to display their work. Additionally, kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Raising Cane's. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

