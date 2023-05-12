Travs Rally in 10th Inning for 5th Straight Win

North Little Rock, AR - Jonatan Clase raced home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning giving the Arkansas Travelers a 4-3 walk-off win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals for their fifth straight victory. It was the only lead of the night for the Travs who rallied from a run down to force extra innings and down two runs in the 10th for the win. All four Travs runs came in the 8th inning or later despite having just one hit after the 5th inning. It was the fourth walk-off win of the season for Arkansas.

Moments That Mattered

* John Rave hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th to put the Naturals on top by two.

* Arkansas scored on a two-base error in the bottom of the inning to start the rally then tied the game on an RBI double by Clase before he scored the game-winner after stealing third base.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jonatan Clase: 1-4, BB, run, 2B, RBI

* LHP Ethan Lindow: 4.2 IP, 5 H, UER, 3 BB, 3 K

* LHP Jorge Benitez: 2 IP, K

News and Notes

* Ethan Lindow made his Travs debut as the starting pitcher after being acquired earlier in the week by the Mariners organization in a trade from the Phillies organization.

* The five-game win streak matches the longest of the year for the Travs.

Up Next

The series continues Saturday night with Emerson Hancock (3-1, 5.16) making the start for the Travs against Beck Way (0-2, 16.20) for the Naturals. It is Faith and Family Night with special guest Darryl Strawberry. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

