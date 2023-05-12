Rehabbing Seager Hits Two-Run Double But Frisco Falls to Wichita

FRISCO, Texas - Corey Seager scored two runs on a double and the Frisco RoughRiders got five shutout innings from Jack Leiter but couldn't hold off the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday night in an 8-6 loss at Riders Field.

In the second at bat of his rehab assignment, Seager ripped a ball down the right field line to score Scott Kapers and Kellen Strahm, providing a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Frisco (13-17) led 5-2 in the seventh inning but Wichita (13-17) tied the score in the seventh and took the lead in the ninth.

Seager went 1-for-3 in the ballgame with two fly-outs. He played the first five innings of the game before exiting. Seager is slated to return with the RoughRiders tomorrow in Frisco to continue his rehab assignment.

Leiter allowed just two hits in his five innings, walked two and tied his career high with eight strikeouts. It was the second consecutive start without an earned run for Leiter, who has gone 13 straight innings without a run charged to him.

After Leiter exited the game, Wichita stormed back from a 4-1 deficit. John Matthews (1-1) allowed the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, while Michael Boyle (1-0) earned the win by pitching the final 2.2 innings.

Frisco made it close in the ninth with a leadoff home run by Dustin Harris, who totaled three hits on the evening. Liam Hicks singled to bring the tying run to the plate but Frisco never pulled closer. Hicks also walked three times on Thursday, his second game at the Double-A level.

Luisangel Acuña and Scott Kapers both homered on Thursday, each on solo long balls in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.

Frisco committed a franchise record-tying seven errors in the ballgame. Wichita has won the first three games of the series, sending Frisco to a five-game losing streak.

The fourth game of a six-game series between Wichita and Frisco is on Friday, May 12 at 7:05 p.m. at Riders Field. RHP Owen White (1-0, 2.93 ERA) will start for Frisco, while Wichita will hand the ball to RHP Blayne Enlow (0-1, 2.70).

