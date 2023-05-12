Veneziano Dazzles, Rave Hits Late Homer, NWA Falls in 10th

Anthony Veneziano (4-1, 1.45) threw 5.1 innings of scoreless baseball and John Rave hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the 10th but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (15-16) lost their fourth-straight game on Friday in a 4-3, 10th inning setback to the Arkansas Travelers (20-11).

Veneziano made his seventh start of the season, looking to shut down the Travelers offense in the fourth game of the series and he succeeded. The lefty tossed 5.1 innings while holding the Travs to three hits and a walk while punching out six.

In the fifth, NWA plated a run when Rave singled to center field, bringing home Dillan Shrum, who had walked earlier in the inning, to give the Naturals a 1-0 lead.

Veneziano finished up on the mound and gave way to Steven Cruz, who earned a hold for his 1.2 innings of scoreless, hitless relief. In the eighth, though, Arkansas evened the score on a ground ball to short.

In the top of the 10th inning, Rave came through in the clutch. Tyler Tolbert started the inning on second base and Rave blasted his fourth homer of the season to give the Naturals a 3-1 edge. It was the first extra-inning shot for the Naturals this season.

The lead lasted until the bottom of the frame, though. A fielding error allowed a run to cross, making it a one-score game and Jonatan Clase doubled to left, tying the game. Clase stole third and, with the bases loaded, a wild pitch allowed Clase to come home to end the game with the Naturals suffering a 4-3, walk-off loss.

The two teams continue their six-game set on Saturday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. The Naturals send *Beck Way (0-2, 16.20) *to the mound in the penultimate game of the series.

