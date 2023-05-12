Naturals Fall 9-3 in Bowlan's Return to Mound

Jonathan Bowlan returned from the Injured List on Thursday night for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (15-15), but the Arkansas Travelers won by a tally of 9-3. The two teams continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Arkansas starter Bryan Woo threw six perfect innings against Naturals hitters, who were unable to get to the righty until the seventh. Tyler Tolbert reached on an infield single and *John Rave *singled with two outs, breaking up Woo's perfect game bid.

NWA broke up the shutout in the eighth against Travs reliever Collin Kober. *With two outs and two on, *Tyler Cropley singled to center to make it a 9-1 game. Tolbert knocked his second hit of the day to right, bringing in another run to make it 9-2. Jimmy Govern jumped in to pitch the eighth inning, throwing just four pitches to get the three outs he needed.

Jeison Guzman added a solo homer in the ninth, but the deficit was too much to overcome with the Naturals dropping the third game of the set 6-3.

