Wind Surge Come up Short on Opening Night in Springfield
April 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Wichita Wind Surge News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Wichita Wind Surge fell 6-2 on Opening Night to the Springfield Cardinals on a misty Saturday night in the Ozarks. After Friday's contest got postponed due to rain, Springfield's offense came out early, with all their runs coming through the first five innings. Wichita rallied when they were down to their final outs in the ninth before Sean Harney shut the door.
After the Cardinals loaded the bases on a single through the left side, a nine-pitch walk, and a hit-by-pitch, Dakota Harris pulled a grounder deep enough at the six hole to move everyone up 90 feet and give Springfield a 1-0 lead. Connor Prielipp, the southpaw starter in his Double-A debut, stranded the bases juiced after getting the next batter, Noah Mendlinger, to fly out to Ricardo Olivar.
RJ Yeager started a three-run Cardinals half of the third with a sacrifice fly to center field. Dakota Harris and Mendlinger stroked run-scoring knocks, a double and a single, on back-to-back pitches to push Springfield ahead to a 4-0 advantage later in the frame. Jeremy Rivas pulled a two-run home run two innings later in the fifth for a six-run cushion.
Olivar brought in Noah Cardenas on an infield groundout for the first out of the top of the ninth. The following batter, Jorel Ortega, stroked a high-arcing double to left field that found the outfield grass after being picked up and pushed inward by the wind. That would be all the Wind Surge would get in the ninth, though, as the next batter struck out to end the game. Prielipp takes the loss, surrendering two earned runs on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
POSTGAME NOTES
Connor Prielipp joins Josh Winder (2021) and Matt Canterino (2022) as the only Wind Surge pitchers to make their Double-A debut as Wichita's Opening Day starter.
2025 marks the first season that Opening Day for the Wichita Wind Surge got postponed.
The Wind Surge and Cardinals were the only Double-A teams not to play yesterday with the rainout.
Wichita is now 2-1 all-time in Opening Day games played on the road at Hammons Field against the Springfield Cardinals.
The Wind Surge have dropped consecutive Opening Day contests since last year. Their last victory on Opening Day was a 2-0 shutout win on April 7, 2023, at Hammons Field over the Cardinals.
The Wind Surge round out the Opening Weekend against the Cardinals with a doubleheader tomorrow at Hammons Field; the first pitch for Game 1 is at 1:05 PM, with Game 2 getting underway shortly after the end of Game 1. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.
