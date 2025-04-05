Homer Fiesta Propels Missions to Opening Series Win

April 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - It is said that home runs come in bunches, and on Saturday night in San Antonio, they came in the form of three first-inning bombs. The trio of Moisés Gòmez, Marcos Castañon and Brandon Valenzuela helped lift the Missions to an 8-2 rout of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Henry Báez got the start for the Missions in this second game of a three-game series. He allowed two first inning runs but managed to strike out three Sod Poodles through his two innings pitched.

Down two runs and coming up on their first chance at the plate against Amarillo starter Avery Short, Francisco Acuña led off a hot Missions offense with a double. Then Valenzuela picked up his first two RBIs of the season, smashing a 406 ft home run to left-center field to tie the game at 2.

Three batters later, the Missions suddenly had a lead 4-2 courtesy of back-to-back shots by Gòmez and Castañon. Both home runs traveled 381 ft and 423 ft respectively and are both players' firsts on the 2025 season. The three-homer inning for Valenzuela, Gomez, and Castañon is the first for the Missions since a 2022 win against the Tulsa Drillers on June 1st of that year.

Short didn't make out of the first inning, facing the entire Missions lineup while recording just two outs. However, reliever Luke Albright couldn't silence the Missions bats either. The Missions added two more runs in the second inning on a Moisés Gomez sac fly and Marcos Castañon RBI double, making it a 6-2 lead through two innings.

Two RBI singles by Devin Ortiz and Francisco Acuña in the bottom of the fifth blew the doors wide open, extending the Missions lead to 8-2.

On the pitching side of things, after Bàez exited, Miguel Cienfuegos entered the game in the third inning and held down the Sod Poodles for four innings allowing only three hits and earning the win. Stephen Jones followed suit pitching the seventh and part of the eighth, giving the ball to Eduarniel Nuñez who got Gavin Conticello looking for the final out.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.