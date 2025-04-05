Josh Jung Scheduled to Rehab in Frisco

April 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers INF Josh Jung is expected to begin his rehab assignment with the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. when the RoughRiders face the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros affiliate) from Riders Field.

Jung played two games with the Rangers in 2025 before being placed on the 10-day Injured List with neck spasms. He was limited to 46 games due to a right wrist injury in 2024 before returning on rehab assignments with Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. With the RoughRiders, he batted .400 (4-for-10) with one double and two RBIs.

Jung helped the Rangers to their first World Series title in 2023, earning American League All-Star honors and finishing fourth in the AL Rookie of the Year voting. He hit .266/.315/.467/.781 with 23 home runs and 73 RBI.

The San Antonio, Texas native played at Texas Tech and was the eighth overall pick by the Rangers in the 2019 MLB Draft. In 2021 and 2022 as a RoughRider, he batted .308 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 43 games.

The RoughRiders and Hooks are back in action for game two of the series at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 5th. The Riders are expected to turn to LHP Mitch Bratt (0-0, -.--) against rehabbing RHP Lance McCullers (0-0, -.--).

On Saturday, the RoughRiders will host a Team Autograph Session presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet before the game and gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Plus, bring your to kids out to run the bases after the game like the RoughRiders do presented by Raising Cane's.

Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's returns to Riders Field on Sunday with pregame catch on the field. Have your dog join the fun with Bark in the Park, where dogs get in free with a ticketed human. The final day of the weekend will also include Mascot Mayhem, during which local mascots will flock to Riders Field! Mascots include Biscuit (Allen Americans), Walnut and Rufus (Play Frisco), Boots (Trinity FC) and Lightning (Dallas Wings).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

